Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $93.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

