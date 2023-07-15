Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $130.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.34.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

