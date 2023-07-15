Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 468 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.98 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

