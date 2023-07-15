Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 99 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 265.3% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 59.0% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,120,245 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

