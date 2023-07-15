Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,718 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after acquiring an additional 750,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

