Arizona State Retirement System Sells 530 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $143.44. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.