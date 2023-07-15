Arizona State Retirement System Sells 582 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

