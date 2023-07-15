Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

