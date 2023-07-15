Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $220.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

