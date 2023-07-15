Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Critical Comparison

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Assura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 21.99% 8.77% 3.32% Assura N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Assura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Assura 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Assura has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,995.11%. Given Assura’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assura is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

64.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Assura’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.38 $21.10 million $1.46 33.18 Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Assura.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Assura on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

