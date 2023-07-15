Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $196.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,671 shares of company stock valued at $55,156,145. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.3% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

