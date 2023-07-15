AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

