AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 70.6% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 182,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.