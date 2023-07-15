Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,431,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

