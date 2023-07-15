Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,353.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

