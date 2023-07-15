AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCEL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RCEL opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

