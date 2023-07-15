AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in AZEK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.