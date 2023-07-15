Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

