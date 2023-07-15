Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

