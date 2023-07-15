Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $149.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

