Ballentine Partners LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 4.0 %

C stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

