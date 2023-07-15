Ballentine Partners LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $111.58 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

