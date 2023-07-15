Ballentine Partners LLC Has $742,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NVS opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.