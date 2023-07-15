Ballentine Partners LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

