Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

