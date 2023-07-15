Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $483.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

