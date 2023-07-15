Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

