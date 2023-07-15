Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 927 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

