Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $102.65.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

