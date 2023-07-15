Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 22,888 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

