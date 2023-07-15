Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 657 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Azenta by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

