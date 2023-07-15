Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Shares of CI opened at $282.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average of $278.08. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

