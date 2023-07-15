Bank of America Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $44.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

MBLY stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,304,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

