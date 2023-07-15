Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

