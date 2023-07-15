Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Head to Head Review

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bellway alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bellway and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 3 1 0 2.25 Toll Brothers 1 3 7 1 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Bellway presently has a consensus target price of $2,575.67, indicating a potential upside of 9,467.86%. Toll Brothers has a consensus target price of $75.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Bellway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bellway is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

This table compares Bellway and Toll Brothers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.22 Toll Brothers $10.49 billion 0.87 $1.29 billion $12.53 6.67

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Toll Brothers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bellway pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bellway pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toll Brothers pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toll Brothers has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 13.59% 21.75% 10.97%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Bellway on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.