Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

