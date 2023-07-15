Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,949,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 51,256 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 201,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.