Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

JBHT opened at $183.30 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

