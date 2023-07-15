Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $378.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.42 and a 200 day moving average of $350.72. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

