Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

