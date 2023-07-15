Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,665,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283,146 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

