Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

