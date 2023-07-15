Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

Nordson stock opened at $246.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.90.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

