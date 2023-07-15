Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.