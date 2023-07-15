Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $258,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

