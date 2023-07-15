Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Allstate Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ALL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.