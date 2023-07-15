Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.84. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

