Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 921,431 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

