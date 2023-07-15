Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

