Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 23,051 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $12.14 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

